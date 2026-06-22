'Card Master': Chinese World Cup fans rally around referee Ma Ning’s first match between Curacao and Ecuador

BEIJING: China may have failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup but fans back home are still rallying hard around their representative on the world stage - 47-year-old Chinese referee Ma Ning.

Ma made his appearance on Saturday (Jun 20) - officiating a match between Curacao and Ecuador at Kansas City Stadium which ended in a 0-0 draw.

Chinese media outlets raved about Ma’s performance as head referee, calling it a “historic moment for Chinese football”.

“Ma delivered a solid performance,” read a report by the state-run China Daily newspaper on Monday, noting that he issued a yellow card to Ecuador and five to Curacao.

“It represented the most significant World Cup involvement by Chinese match officials in more than two decades,” the China Daily report said, also referring to officials Zhou Fei and Fu Ming who were present.