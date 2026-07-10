City sign goalkeeper Charles from Sheffield Wednesday

July 10 : Manchester City have signed Northern Ireland goalkeeper Pierce Charles from Sheffield Wednesday on a contract until 2031, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The 20-year-old, who returns to City after previously spending time in the club's academy before joining Sheffield Wednesday, will spend the 2026-27 season on loan at Championship side Queens Park Rangers.

"To be back at Manchester City is a very special and proud moment both for me and my family," Charles said in a statement.

"I know first hand what a special club City is and I am so excited about looking to the future."

Charles made his senior debut for Northern Ireland in 2024 and has since won 12 caps for his country.