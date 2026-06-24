Clear-bag rule at World Cup venues catches some fans unawares

INGLEWOOD, California, June 24 : Soccer fans streaming into stadiums for World Cup matches have been shocked to find they can't take their big purses or backpacks in with them due to a clear-bag policy in place for security reasons.

Many find themselves scrambling to get their belongings out of their own bag and transferred into clear plastic bags — and for that, most stadiums are surrounded by clear-bag hawkers selling their product usually for around $20.

"It shocked and surprised me," said Ethan Magda, 19, from Arizona, who was at the Los Angeles stadium. "I bought my ticket like two months ago, and I looked on the website. I looked for why I can bring in what I can't bring in. Obviously I can't bring knives and guns and stuff like that, obviously, but it didn't say anything about clear bags."

The same consternation is affecting fans from countries outside the U.S. and Europe, who don't generally face the clear-bag rule.

"I didn't know we can't bring this bag," said Taiwanese Ken Son, 27, who was picking up his small, grey bag from a paid bag-storage locker. "And I think this bag is really small, so I'm really surprised that I cannot bring it into the game."

In some countries clear-bag policies at major events have become common.

In the U.S., where handgun ownership is widespread and terrorism threats worry authorities, those restrictions affect most stadium events.

Europe has gradually increased bag restrictions but isn't as strict with clear-bag requirements. Terrorism worries have grown, especially following the 2015 Paris terrorist attacks near the Stade de France during a France-Germany friendly soccer match, and the 2017 Manchester arena bombing after an Ariana Grande concert.

But rules vary greatly worldwide, leaving fans often befuddled by local requirements.

FIFA is clear about the clear-bag rule. It's the top issue listed on its online Fan Safety and Support page for the World Cup.

For those who know the rules, including most Americans who have gone to events at stadiums in recent years, it doesn't seem controversial. A number told Reuters they feel safer and the security lines move faster due to the rule.

"I think it's really safe, like as many shootings as there are, as many problems there are," said Adriene Napolitano, 16. "Even though you might have to buy your own bag, like, it's keeping everyone in the stadium safe, you know."

Still, for thousands of fans from across the world, this is their first World Cup experience and forking out money for a clear bag and paying to have their own bag stored is just another harsh lesson, driving up further the cost of the whole experience.