Clinical De Minaur eases into Queen's quarter-finals

LONDON, June 17 : Top seed Alex de Minaur dispatched Canadian Denis Shapovalov with ease to move into the Queen's Club quarter-finals on Wednesday where he will face American Brandon Nakashima.

World number six de Minaur produced a clinical display on a sunny Andy Murray Arena to win 6-4 6-1 in little more than an hour - improving his record over Shapovalov to 6-0.

De Minaur stepped up a level from the previous day when he beat another Canadian, Gabriel Diallo, looking every bit the accomplished grass-court player that he is.

Next up is Nakashima, who eased to a 6-2 6-2 victory over Peru's Ignacio Buse.

British wildcard Arthur Fery also reached the quarter-finals as he beat wily French veteran Adrian Mannarino 7-6(7) 6-4.