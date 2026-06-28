Coach Clarke steps down after Scotland exit World Cup

Scotland manager Steve Clarke has stepped down following his side's elimination from the World Cup in the group stage, the Scottish Football Association announced Saturday (Jun 27).

Scotland's exit was confirmed after Croatia beat the already-qualified Ghana in Group L on Saturday, meaning Clarke's side could no longer finish among the eight best third-placed sides in North America.

"Scotland Men's Head Coach Steve Clarke has stepped down from his role. Our most successful National Team Head Coach has called time on his seven years in charge following our participation at the FIFA World Cup 2026," the Scottish FA posted on social media.

Clarke, 62, led Scotland to the past two European Championships before masterminding their successful campaign to reach a first appearance at a World Cup finals since 1998.

They began with a 1-0 win in Group C over Haiti, before a defeat by the same scoreline to Morocco was followed up by a costly 3-0 loss to Brazil. Despite their three points, Scotland failed to progress to the last 32 due to their inferior goal difference.

Prior to the final round of group matches, Scotland had a chance to progress to the knockout stage until an error-strewn performance against the five-time world champions in Miami caused a terse Clarke to cut his initial post-match interview short, before later telling the BBC: "For me, for sure, I think we're going home."

A serious of results in other groups, including Ecuador's surprise win against Germany, caused Clarke's gloomy prediction to come true.

"The most emotional part of this goodbye is for my players, without whom we wouldn't have had any of the memories that we've accumulated from 2019 until now," Clarke said in a letter to supporters after his decision to depart his role.

"They deserve all the praise and adulation that they receive and it was truly an honour to be called their gaffer.

"Thanks for having me and good luck to my successor."