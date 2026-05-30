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Cobolli cruises past Tien in straight sets to snap American's winning run
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Cobolli cruises past Tien in straight sets to snap American's winning run

Cobolli cruises past Tien in straight sets to snap American's winning run
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 30, 2026 Italy's Flavio Cobolli in action during his third round match against Learner Tien of the U.S. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Cobolli cruises past Tien in straight sets to snap American's winning run
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 30, 2026 Learner Tien of the U.S. in action during his third round match against Italy's Flavio Cobolli REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Cobolli cruises past Tien in straight sets to snap American's winning run
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 30, 2026 Italy's Flavio Cobolli in action during his third round match against Learner Tien of the U.S. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
Cobolli cruises past Tien in straight sets to snap American's winning run
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 30, 2026 Italy's Flavio Cobolli shakes hands with Learner Tien of the U.S. after winning their third round match REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq
30 May 2026 08:38PM
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PARIS, May 30 : Italian Flavio Cobolli dismantled American Learner Tien 6-2 6-2 6-3 on Saturday to advance to the French Open fourth round in commanding fashion.

• The 10th-seed, who now reached a Grand Slam fourth round for only the second time, raced to a 3-0 lead, with Tien looking sluggish after needing five sets in the previous round to beat Facundo Diaz Acosta.

• The American, ranked 18th, went into the match on a six-match winning streak after capturing his first clay title in Geneva last week but by the time he trailed 4-1 in the second set, it was clear his winning run was about to come to an end.

• A Cobolli ace and a backhand error from Tien handed his opponent the second set, and Cobolli kept up the pressure to move 3-1 up in the third, courtesy of another early break.

• The 24-year-old will next play American Zachary Svajda.

Source: Reuters
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