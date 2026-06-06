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Cobolli through to French Open final after Arnaldi withdraws due to illness
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Cobolli through to French Open final after Arnaldi withdraws due to illness

Cobolli through to French Open final after Arnaldi withdraws due to illness

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 5, 2026 Italy's Matteo Arnaldi speaks during a press conference after retiring from his semi final match against Italy's Flavio Cobolli REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

06 Jun 2026 12:45AM (Updated: 06 Jun 2026 01:27AM)
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PARIS, June 5 : Flavio Cobolli reached the French Open final after his semi-final opponent, fellow Italian Matteo Arnaldi, withdrew from the match on Friday due to a virus.

Tenth seed Cobolli will take on German second seed Alexander Zverev in Sunday's final.

"It's not what I wanted to do. Last night I started to feel unwell and then at dinner I started to feel so, so in my stomach and then I woke up at 1am and started vomiting," Arnaldi told reporters.

"I could not sleep at all. At 6-7 I vomited again and we called the doctor to the room and he gave me some stuff. But then throughout today I could not eat - every time I would eat or drink I would go back to the bathroom."

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It will be Cobolli's first Grand Slam final and he will enter the top 10 when the world rankings are released on Monday.

"It's also tough for me, when he came to me an hour ago I almost cried," Cobolli said.

"It's something you don't expect at all, I was ready to play this match. The only thing we'll celebrate is breaking into the top 10."

Source: Reuters
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