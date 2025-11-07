Colapinto completes Alpine's 2026 lineup alongside Gasly

SAO PAULO :Argentine driver Franco Colapinto will continue alongside Frenchman Pierre Gasly at Alpine next season, the Renault-owned Formula One team announced at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix on Friday.

While race-winner Gasly has a contract to the end of 2028, Colapinto's future had remained uncertain while the team assessed their options.

The 22-year-old, who replaced Australian rookie Jack Doohan after the first six races of the season, remains the only driver on the starting grid yet to score a point in 2025.