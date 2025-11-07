Logo
Logo

Sport

Colapinto completes Alpine's 2026 lineup alongside Gasly
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Colapinto completes Alpine's 2026 lineup alongside Gasly

Colapinto completes Alpine's 2026 lineup alongside Gasly

Formula One F1 - Sao Paulo Grand Prix - Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace, Sao Paulo, Brazil - November 7, 2025 Alpine's Franco Colapinto wears an Argentina football jersey as he arrives ahead of practice REUTERS/Jean Carniel

07 Nov 2025 10:08PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SAO PAULO :Argentine driver Franco Colapinto will continue alongside Frenchman Pierre Gasly at Alpine next season, the Renault-owned Formula One team announced at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix on Friday.

While race-winner Gasly has a contract to the end of 2028, Colapinto's future had remained uncertain while the team assessed their options.

The 22-year-old, who replaced Australian rookie Jack Doohan after the first six races of the season, remains the only driver on the starting grid yet to score a point in 2025.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement