Congo shirts to key chains, fans flock for World Cup mementos

(fixes typo in finals in paragraph 2)

By Nick Said and Lais Morais

HOUSTON, July 2 : The World Cup has captured the imagination of fans across the United States, no better illustrated than in the tournament store in Houston, where locals have been snapping up mementos of a rare chance to have the global finals on their doorstep.

The World Cup store provides a micro view of how the finals are perceived on a local level, and it is revealing what kind of merchandise has been a hit with customers.

"I would say the sale of DR Congo shirts was definitely something that came out of nowhere," store assistant Matthew Schafer told Reuters.

"Also, the other African countries. Morocco is a stacked team and there has been a lot of demand for that. Cape Verde when they were here too."

Schafer believes it is predominantly locals purchasing merchandise as they get caught up in World Cup fever.

"It's mainly people who live in the area who maybe got lucky with (tickets), and are going with their kids, so want jerseys to wear."

He said there was one sale that sticks in his mind in particular.

"There was one guy and his assistant. I would say they bought over $5,000 worth of merchandise. Literally everything. He would pick up an item and say, ‘how many of these do you have?’, and buy them."

Schafer’s view of local trade is backed by Zara Hashmi, who is going to Morocco’s last-16 clash with Canada at the Houston Stadium on Saturday.

"I want to support Morocco. We didn't find a Morocco jersey, but we did find a Team USA jersey and a Houston t-shirt, so we are definitely going home with these.

"When the tickets first dropped, I was like, there's no way I'm affording these. But then as the momentum (of the tournament) built up ... my friends are a bad influence, they said, 'It's a once-in-a-lifetime chance, just do it. The money will come back to you'."

A theme that was repeated is customers looking for jerseys that have nothing to do with the teams they support, their choice rather pegged on individual stars.

Aldo Lopez is visiting Houston from his native Panama and was in the store buying gifts for his sons.

"I asked them if they wanted some merchandise from the World Cup, and they said Argentina jerseys," Lopez said.

"I think Lionel Messi has a lot to do with it. He's well liked around the world. My children definitely like him a lot. He is humble, not very conceited like some of the other players."

Florida resident Xavier Sutton, 11, was looking for one shirt in particular of a player he has grown to admire in the last few weeks.

"I would like a Spain jersey," he said. "Because my favourite player is Lamine Yamal, who I first saw at this World Cup."

Schafer said many people come in just to buy a small item as a memento of an event they might not see in their city again.

"The key chains probably go the fastest. We re-stock them all the time," he said.