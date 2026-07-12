Courtois rethinks quitting Belgium but wants time off

LOS ANGELES, July 11 : Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is willing to continue his international career but wants to be let off from playing for his country over the next few months.

Courtois, who was controversially taken off in Friday’s World Cup quarter-final defeat by Spain, said during the tournament he was thinking of retiring from the national team.

But the 34-year-old, who has won 115 caps after debuting in 2011, is now open to staying if he is guaranteed a reduced schedule.

“I’ve already indicated that I’d like a quieter year, where I can stay in Madrid during the Nations League campaign to focus on my recovery. That way, Senne (Lammens), Mike (Penders) or Maarten (Vandevoordt) could play,” he said, listing potential replacements.

“If they (Belgium) accept that, then I’d be open to continuing,” said Courtois, who was taken off with a twinge in his leg against Spain and saw his replacement Lammens spill the ball to allow the Spanish to score an 88th-minute winner.

“It’s a shame to come off in such a special match,” Courtois said. “I felt really good in the second half and made a few saves. You want to stay on the pitch in moments like that.

“But I took two goal kicks, and on the second one, I felt pain in my quadriceps. I let them know I couldn't take long goal kicks anymore,” he told reporters.

“I could have stayed in goal, but the coach (Rudi Garcia) said: ‘If you aren't 100 per cent, I’m substituting you.’ That’s why I initially wanted to keep playing, but the coach decided to substitute me. That’s not a problem. The team comes first, of course.”

Courtois had sympathy for 24-year-old Lammens, who has picked up some of the blame for Belgium’s defeat.

“It’s a shame, of course, that Senne couldn't hold onto the ball. But that’s football. I went over to give him a hug. There isn't much you can say in a moment like that.

“It’s just unfortunate, but Senne is an excellent goalkeeper. He has a bright future ahead of him, and moments like this make you stronger. He shouldn't be blamed for it. It’s part of the game,” Courtois added.

Belgium begin their Nations League campaign against Italy in Rome on September 25.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Atlanta; Editing by Ken Ferris)