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Coventry promoted to Premier League after 25-year absence
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Coventry promoted to Premier League after 25-year absence

Coventry promoted to Premier League after 25-year absence
Soccer Football - Championship - Blackburn Rovers v Coventry City - Ewood Park, Blackburn, Britain - April 17, 2026 Coventry City manager Frank Lampard, players and coaching staff celebrate after winning promotion to the Premier League Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Coventry promoted to Premier League after 25-year absence
Soccer Football - Championship - Blackburn Rovers v Coventry City - Ewood Park, Blackburn, Britain - April 17, 2026 Coventry City's Bobby Thomas celebrates scoring their first goal Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Coventry promoted to Premier League after 25-year absence
Soccer Football - Championship - Blackburn Rovers v Coventry City - Ewood Park, Blackburn, Britain - April 17, 2026 Coventry City manager Frank Lampard celebrates after winning promotion to the Premier League Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff
Coventry promoted to Premier League after 25-year absence
Soccer Football - Championship - Blackburn Rovers v Coventry City - Ewood Park, Blackburn, Britain - April 17, 2026 Coventry City manager Frank Lampard and Blackburn Rovers manager Michael O'Neill look on Action Images/Jason Cairnduff EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR 'LIVE' SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES, NO VIDEO EMULATION. NO USE IN BETTING, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. PLEASE CONTACT YOUR ACCOUNT REPRESENTATIVE FOR FURTHER DETAILS..
Coventry promoted to Premier League after 25-year absence
Soccer Football - Championship - Blackburn Rovers v Coventry City - Ewood Park, Blackburn, Britain - April 17, 2026 Coventry City's Bobby Thomas scores their first goal Action Images/Jason Cairnduff
18 Apr 2026 05:06AM (Updated: 18 Apr 2026 05:41AM)
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BLACKBURN, England, April 17 : Coventry City ended their 25-year absence from the Premier League with a 1-1 draw at Blackburn Rovers to secure promotion from the Championship on Friday.

Needing a point to make it mathematically certain, Frank Lampard's league leaders salvaged a draw as Bobby Thomas heading a late equaliser at Ewood Park.

Blackburn had taken the lead shortly after the interval with a deflected shot by Ryoya Morishita.

The final whistle sparked celebrations on the pitch and delirious scenes among the 7,000 travelling fans.

Coventry top the table with 86 points from 43 games, 13 points ahead of third-placed Millwall who can no longer catch them. Ipswich Town, Millwall, Southampton and Middlesbrough are battling for the second automatic promotion spot.

Source: Reuters
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