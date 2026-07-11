Coventry sign Tchaouna from Burnley on five-year deal

July 11 : Coventry City have signed winger Loum Tchaouna from Burnley on a five-year contract, the newly promoted Premier League club said on Saturday.

• The 22-year-old joined Burnley from Lazio last year and scored three goals in 32 appearances during his only season there.

• Tchaouna came through the youth ranks at Rennes and made his senior debut for the Ligue 1 side before a loan spell at Dijon.

• He later moved to Italy, recording six goals and three assists in 35 appearances for Salernitana, before featuring in 11 Europa League games for Lazio.

• Coventry begin their Premier League campaign away to champions Arsenal on August 21.