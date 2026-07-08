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Croatia coach Dalic steps down after nine years, Croatian federation says
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Croatia coach Dalic steps down after nine years, Croatian federation says

Croatia coach Dalic steps down after nine years, Croatian federation says

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Portugal v Croatia - Toronto Stadium, Toronto, Canada - July 2, 2026 Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic arrives at the stadium before the match REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

08 Jul 2026 07:26PM
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July 8 : Croatia head coach Zlatko Dalic has stepped down after nine years in charge, the Croatian Football Federation said on Wednesday, less than a week after his side's exit from the 2026 World Cup following a 2-1 loss to Portugal in the Round of 32.

Under Dalic's tenure, Croatia finished runners-up at the 2018 World Cup and third in the 2022 edition in Qatar, but the team exited the tournament without a medal this time around.

"Following nearly nine years, head coach Zlatko Dalic has decided to close his incredibly successful chapter with Croatia," the federation said in a statement.

"Head coach, thank you for everything – the victories, the achievements, the qualifying berths, the medals, the unity, the respect, and your unwavering commitment to fight for Croatia, both on and off the pitch."

Source: Reuters
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