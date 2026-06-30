Czech national team coach Koubek resigns after woeful World Cup campaign

PRAGUE, June 29 : Czech national team coach Miroslav Koubek resigned his post on Monday after the team's poor World Cup showing that generated harsh criticism at home over the 74-year-old's decisions during the tournament.

Koubek blamed "stupid mistakes" and exhaustion from heavy travel for his team's World Cup exit after a 3-0 defeat by co-hosts Mexico in their last match left them bottom of Group A with only one point gained in a draw with South Africa.

"A media campaign based on a number of half-truths and fabrications against me also contributed to my decision," Koubek said in a statement. "In this atmosphere, my work for the Czech national team would no longer make sense."

Koubek took over the national team following a shock qualifying loss to the Faroe Islands and guided the Czechs through the playoffs to reach the World Cup for the first time since 2006.

The ​players who featured in the successful playoff wins against Ireland and Denmark make up the core of the squad, including Wolverhampton defender Ladislav Krejci and ​Olympique Lyonnais midfielder Pavel Sulc.

The veteran coach, however, came under intense scrutiny for his defensive approach and a decision to leave star striker Patrik Schick on the bench for a critical clash with Mexico that ended in a 3-0 loss.