Czech striker Schick retires from internationals after World Cup exit

MIAMI, June 25 : Czech Republic striker Patrik Schick announced his retirement from international football on Thursday, a day after the country exited the World Cup in the group stage.

"This decision is not impulsive, nor did it come about overnight. It's an idea I've been carrying with me for quite some time and one I’ve thought long and hard about," he wrote on Instagram.

• The 30-year-old played 56 times for the national team, scoring 26 goals.

• Schick was one of the stars at the 2020 European Championship, finishing as joint top scorer with Cristiano Ronaldo on five goals.

• He also won the Goal of the Tournament award for a superb long-range strike against Scotland.

• However, he failed to net in the three group games at the 2026 World Cup and was dropped for the final game, coming on as a second-half substitute.

• The Czechs finished bottom of Group A with one point from three games.

• "I'm leaving proud of what I've achieved in the national team jersey," he added. "At the same time, however, I feel that Czech soccer has much, much more to offer than it has shown in recent years."