Czechs beat Denmark on penalties to book World Cup spot

PRAGUE, March 31 : The Czech Republic clinched a place at this year's World Cup by beating a battling Denmark side 3-1 on penalties in their playoff final after an absorbing encounter in which they led in both normal time and extra time on Tuesday.

The hosts were pegged back to 1-1 at the end of 90 minutes and 2-2 after the extra period before Michal Sadilek sent Denmark's Mads Hermansen the wrong way to win the shootout, sending the Czechs to their first World Cup since 2006.

"The story is so beautiful — we’ve made it after 20 years," Sadilek told Czech television. "I’ve lost my voice, and I hope to find it soon because I’ll need it for the celebrations."

The Czechs - who beat Ireland in a shootout in the playoff semi-finals last week - stunned Denmark when Pavel Sulc found the top corner with a first-time strike after three minutes.

Denmark found their footing after the early setback and deservedly levelled in the 72nd minute through a Joachim Andersen header before Czech captain Krejci and Denmark's Kasper Hogh scored in extra time to send the match to penalties.

Krejci, who missed in the shootout, lauded his team's performance versus a side he thought were superior on the night after a match in which all four goals came from set pieces.

"Before the match, I said the better team doesn’t always win — the team that wants it more does, and that was us," he said. "Penalties are a bit of a lottery but they also reflected the way we approached the game. I’m proud of everyone."

In the shootout, Denmark's Rasmus Hojlund smashed his attempt against the bar before teammate Anders Dreyer's effort was saved and Mathias Jensen skied his shot over the bar.

Denmark captain Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg said it did not matter that his team outplayed the hosts at a raucous epet Arena.

"When finals like this happen and penalty shootouts like this happen, anything can happen," he told TV 2 Sport.

"We saw that today too. We were a better team but it doesn't (matter) because we are not going to the World Cup."

The Czechs - under 74-year-old coach Miroslav Koubek - will face co-hosts Mexico plus South Africa and South Korea in Group A at the North American tournament starting in June.

The United States and Canada are the other co-hosts.

Koubek took over as manager ahead of the qualifier against Ireland with the task of re-energising a squad that had produced a series of disappointing performances under former coach Ivan Hasek, underlined by a 2-1 loss to the Faroe Islands in October.

"I had tears in my eyes when I was lifted into the air by the players," Koubek said. "This is the biggest success for the team — and for me as well. We suffered on the pitch tonight, facing a superb team of the highest quality."