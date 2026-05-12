Czechs lean on experience for World Cup return

PRAGUE, May 12 : The Czech Republic named a preliminary World Cup squad on Tuesday that leans heavily on long-time national team players led by West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek as they prepare to return to the tournament after a 20-year absence.

The wider list of 54 players also includes Slavia Prague striker Tomas Chory and midfielder David Doudera who both received red cards in the weekend derby that was abandoned after fans stormed the pitch and were later removed from the club.

The national team, led by 74-year-old Miroslav Koubek, will face Kosovo on May 31 in Prague before leaving for a training camp in New Jersey to prepare for the tournament in Canada, the United States and Mexico.

Koubek took over the national team following a shock qualification loss to the Faroe Islands and guided the Czechs through the playoffs to their first World Cup appearance since 2006.

The players who featured in the successful playoff wins against Ireland and Denmark make up the core of the squad, including Wolverhampton defender Ladislav Krejci, Olympique Lyonnais midfielder Pavel Sulc and 35-year-old Vladimir Darida, who plies his trade in the Czech top tier for Hradec Kralove.

Hoffenheim striker Adam Hlozek, who has had injury problems, also returns and 17-year-old Sparta Prague midfielder Hugo Sochurek gets a chance to make his international debut.

The Czechs begin their World Cup campaign against South Korea in Group A on June 12 before facing co-hosts Mexico and South Africa.