Czechs tap experience and domestic champions Slavia for final World Cup squad

PRAGUE, May 31 : Czech Republic coach Miroslav Koubek named his final World Cup squad on Sunday with a roster led by long-time national team players including West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek and Bayer Leverkusen striker Patrik Schick.

The 74-year-old coach also included 17-year-old Sparta Prague midfielder Hugo Sochurek who impressed for his club during the later part of the season and 35-year-old Hradec Kralove midfielder Vladimir Darida.

Koubek took over the national team following a shock qualification loss to the Faroe Islands and guided the Czechs through the playoffs to their first World Cup appearance since 2006.

The players who featured in the successful playoff wins against Ireland and Denmark make up the core of the squad, including Wolverhampton defender Ladislav Krejci and Olympique Lyonnais midfielder Pavel Sulc.

Ten players from the reigning Czech champions Slavia Prague will also make the trip.

Hoffenheim striker Adam Hlozek has rebounded from injuries during his domestic season but scored in a World Cup tune-up match against Kosovo.

The Czechs begin their World Cup campaign against South Korea in Group A on June 12 in Guadalajara before facing co-hosts Mexico and South Africa.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Lukas Hornicek (Braga) Matej Kovar (PSV Eindhoven) Jindrich Stanek (Slavia Prague)

Defenders: Vladimir Coufal (Hoffenheim) David Doudera (Slavia Prague) Tomas Holes (Slavia Prague) Robin Hranac (Hoffenheim) Stepan Chaloupek (Slavia Prague) David Jurasek (Slavia Prague) Ladislav Krejci (Wolverhampton) Jaroslav Zeleny (Sparta Prague) David Zima (Slavia Prague)

Midfielders: Lukas Cerv (Viktoria Plzen) Vladimir Darida (Hradec Kralove) Lukas Provod (Slavia Prague) Michal Sadilek(Slavia Prague) Hugo Sochurek (Sparta Prague) Alexandr Sojka(Viktoria Plzen) Tomas Soucek (West Ham) Pavel Sulc (Olympique Lyonnais) Denis Visinsky (Viktoria Plzen)

Forwards: Adam Hlozek (Hoffenheim) Tomas Chory (Slavia Prague) Mojmir Chytil (Slavia Prague) Jan Kuchta (Sparta Prague) Patrik Schick (Bayer Leverkusen)