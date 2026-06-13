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David, Oluwaseyi lead Canada's attack as Bosnia bench Dzeko
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David, Oluwaseyi lead Canada's attack as Bosnia bench Dzeko

David, Oluwaseyi lead Canada's attack as Bosnia bench Dzeko
FILE PHOTO: Jun 29, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Canada forward Jonathan David (10) celebrates with forward Tani Oluwaseyi (12) after scoring a goal against Guatemala in the first half during a quarterfinal match of the 2025 Gold Cup at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images/File Photo
David, Oluwaseyi lead Canada's attack as Bosnia bench Dzeko
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group B - Canada v Bosnia and Herzegovina - Toronto Stadium, Toronto, Canada - June 12, 2026 Bosnia and Herzegovina's Edin Dzeko arrives before the match IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Kevin Sousa
13 Jun 2026 02:16AM
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TORONTO, June 12 : Canada named Jonathan David and Tani Oluwaseyi to lead their attack for the World Cup Group B opener against Bosnia & Herzegovina on Friday at Toronto Stadium. Veteran striker Edin Dzeko will start on the bench for the Dragons.

• Jonathan David, Canada's all-time leading scorer, and Tani Oluwaseyi will lead the attack

• Maxime Crepeau will start in goal for Canada after missing the last World Cup with a broken leg

• Stephen Eustaquio will captain Canada with Alphonso Davies injured

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• Edin Dzeko, Bosnia's all-time leading scorer, was named as a substitute

• Sead Kolasinac, who along with Dzeko played in the 2014 World Cup, will start.

Lineups:

Canada: Maxime Crepeau, Alistair Johnston, Luc De Fougerolles, Derek Cornelius, Richie Laryea; Stephen Eustaquio, Ismael Kone, Liam Millar; Tajon Buchanan, Jonathan David, Tani Oluwaseyi.

Bosnia & Herzegovina: Nikola Vasilj, Tarik Muharemovic, Sead Kolasinac, Benjamin Tahirovic, Amar Dedic, Ermedin Demirovic, Ivan Basic, Amar Memic, Nikola Katic, Esmir Bajraktarevic, Jovo Lukic.

Source: Reuters
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