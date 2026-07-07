Logo
Logo

Sport

De la Fuente sings Lamine's praises as Spain reach World Cup quarter-finals
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

De la Fuente sings Lamine's praises as Spain reach World Cup quarter-finals

De la Fuente sings Lamine's praises as Spain reach World Cup quarter-finals
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Portugal v Spain - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - July 6, 2026 Spain's Lamine Yamal celebrates after the match as Spain qualify for the quarter finals of the World Cup REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
De la Fuente sings Lamine's praises as Spain reach World Cup quarter-finals
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Portugal v Spain - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - July 6, 2026 Spain coach Luis De La Fuente after the match as Spain qualify for the quarter finals of the World Cup REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
07 Jul 2026 07:32AM (Updated: 07 Jul 2026 07:46AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

July 6 : Spain coach Luis de la Fuente hailed Lamine Yamal's performance in Monday's 1-0 victory over Portugal as one of the most important of the 18-year-old's burgeoning career as the European champions advanced to the World Cup quarter-finals.

Substitute Mikel Merino struck in the 91st minute in Arlington to send Spain into the last eight for the first time since they won their only World Cup in 2010.

"For me, Lamine has played one of the most important matches of his life," de la Fuente said. "Beyond whether he was brilliant or not, for me it has been one of the matches that will help him grow the most."

Lamine arrived at the World Cup managing a troublesome hamstring injury and started Spain's campaign on the bench as they were held to a goalless draw by Cape Verde.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

He returned to the starting lineup after that and scored once in a 4-0 win over Saudi Arabia.

Against Portugal, the Barcelona forward had three attempts on goal, including two on target, helping Spain maintain the pressure before Merino's late winner.

De la Fuente suggested that the physical toll of trying to stop Lamine may have contributed to Portugal defender Nuno Mendes' injury in the 56th minute, when he was forced off and replaced by Nelson Semedo.

"Lamine did a spectacular job. He suffered for the team, he defended for the team. When he had the ball, he always created doubt and uncertainty for the opponent. He generated a lot of fear," de la Fuente said.

"We still need Lamine in this World Cup, to keep growing and delivering these kinds of performances," he added.

Spain next face the United States or Belgium, who play later on Monday.

Asked about a potential quarter-final opponent, de la Fuente said his focus remained on Spain's progress.

"Any opponent you face at this stage will have done enough to deserve being there, and whoever comes next will be an even greater challenge than those we have encountered up to now," he said.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement