Defenders Pacho, Hincapie headline Ecuador World Cup squad

June 1 : Paris St Germain's Willian Pacho came up against Arsenal's Piero Hincapie in the Champions League final on Saturday but the defenders will be on the same side at the World Cup after being named in the Ecuador squad by coach Sebastian Beccacece.

AC Milan full back Pervis Estupinan has also been called up, while Chelsea defensive midfielder Moises Caicedo providing a strong backline with some added protection.

Caicedo is eligible for their opening World Cup game against Ivory Coast on June 14 after FIFA last month changed its rules over minor suspensions picked up in qualifiers.

Ecuador's attack will be spearheaded by 36-year-old Enner Valencia, who is the side's captain and all-time top scorer with 49 goals in 105 appearances.

Valencia will feature in his third World Cup and will look to add to his tally of six goals in football's global showpiece, which runs from June 11 to July 19 in the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

Ecuador, who play a warm-up match against Guatemala on Sunday, also face Curacao on June 20 and Germany five days later in Group E.

They are playing at their fifth World Cup, with their best finish coming at the 2006 edition in Germany when they lost to England in the round of 16.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Hernan Galindez, Moises Ramirez, Gonzalo Valle

Defenders: Piero Hincapie, Willian Pacho, Pervis Estupinan, Felix Torres, Joel Ordonez, Jackson Porozo, Angelo Preciado

Midfielders: Moises Caicedo, Alan Franco, Kendry Paez, Pedro Vite, Jordy Alcivar, Denil Castillo, Yaimar Medina

Forwards: Enner Valencia, Gonzalo Plata, Alan Minda, John Yeboah, Kevin Rodriguez, Jordy Caicedo, Nilson Angulo, Anthony Valencia, Jeremy Arevalo