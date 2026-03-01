Dempsey back to training with Scotland ahead of key Six Nations clash

March 1 : Scotland loose forward Jack Dempsey could be back in Six Nations action this weekend much quicker than anticipated after injury left his chances of playing in the rest of this year's competition in doubt.

Dempsey suffered a bicep injury in Scotland's 31-20 victory over England at Murrayfield on February 14 and missed the 26-23 win away against Wales in Cardiff one week later.

Scotland coach Gregor Townsend said he expected the 31-year-old Dempsey was unlikely to play any further part in this year’s Six Nations, where the team face France at Murrayfield in a top-of-the-table clash on Saturday and then complete their campaign away against Ireland on March 14.

However, Dempsey returned to training with Scotland on Friday, his Glasgow Warriors coach Franco Smith revealed, heightening his chances of a quick return.

"It's gone well," Smith said when asked about the injury to the Australian-born number eight after Glasgow lost 15-10 to Connacht in Galway in the United Rugby Championship on Saturday.

"I don't know if you've had any news from Scotland, he's obviously now in their books. But he got called into camp yesterday, apparently he trained already with them yesterday, so that's good.

"That obviously tested the fitness and I'm quite excited to know that that injury is manageable," he added.

Dempsey, a former Australia international, has been a Scotland regular since his switch of allegiance in 2022 and played for them at the last Rugby World Cup in France.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Christian Radnedge)