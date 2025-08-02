Logo
Djokovic becomes a part-owner of Ligue 2 club Le Mans
FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Wimbledon - All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London, Britain - July 11, 2025 Serbia's Novak Djokovic looks on during his semi final match against Italy's Jannik Sinner REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq/ File Photo

02 Aug 2025 01:16AM
Tennis great Novak Djokovic has become a part-owner of French Ligue 2 club Le Mans FC with former Formula 1 drivers Felipe Massa and Kevin Magnussen also acquiring stakes, the newly promoted club announced on Friday.

The investment is led by Brazilian group OutField, an international consortium co-founded by Pedro Olivera, and includes Georgios Frangulis, CEO of global health-food brand OakBerry.

"Djokovic, the most successful player in history, whose mental strength and unique approach will bring considerable added value," the club said in a statement.

"Massa (15 seasons in Formula 1) and Magnussen (10 seasons), who will help create a bridge between football and motorsport – a distinctive strength of the Le Mans brand."

Le Mans begin their Ligue 2 campaign on August 9, away at Guingamp.

Source: Reuters
