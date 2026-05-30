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Djokovic's French Open future uncertain after stunning loss to Fonseca
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Djokovic's French Open future uncertain after stunning loss to Fonseca

Djokovic's French Open future uncertain after stunning loss to Fonseca
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 29, 2026 Serbia's Novak Djokovic reacts after losing his third round match against Brazil's Joao Fonseca REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Djokovic's French Open future uncertain after stunning loss to Fonseca
May 29, 2026; Paris, France; Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts during his match against Joao Fonseca of Brazil on day six at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-Imagn Images
Djokovic's French Open future uncertain after stunning loss to Fonseca
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 29, 2026 Brazil's Joao Fonseca celebrates winning his third round match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Djokovic's French Open future uncertain after stunning loss to Fonseca
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 29, 2026 Brazil's Joao Fonseca celebrates winning his third round match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Djokovic's French Open future uncertain after stunning loss to Fonseca
Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - May 29, 2026 Brazil's Joao Fonseca celebrates winning his third round match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
30 May 2026 04:54AM (Updated: 30 May 2026 05:04AM)
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PARIS, May 29 : Three-time French Open champion Novak Djokovic said he was unsure if he would return to the red clay of Roland Garros next year, following his third-round defeat by Brazilian teenage sensation Joao Fonseca on Friday.

The 39-year-old Serb, who celebrated his birthday last week, fell to a rare defeat in Paris, raising questions over his future in the tournament after 22 consecutive appearances.

"I don't know," the world number four said when asked whether he would play in Roland Garros again.

Djokovic, who has been injured for three months, said he felt he had played "really good tennis" against Fonseca but felt tired at the end of what will enter records as his longest game ever played in the French Open at four hours and 53 minutes.

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"A couple of times where I felt like I was barely standing on my legs towards the end of the match," the 24-time Grand Slam winner said.

It was the second time that Djokovic lost from two sets up, with the other also coming at Roland Garros, against Jurgen Melzer in 2010.

Should Djokovic choose to return, he would join a short list of players featuring in the French Open at 40, a feat achieved by few in the Open Era.

Source: Reuters
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