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DR Congo itching to get back on the pitch after Colombia defeat
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DR Congo itching to get back on the pitch after Colombia defeat

DR Congo itching to get back on the pitch after Colombia defeat

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group K - Portugal v DR Congo - Houston Stadium, Houston, Texas, U.S. - June 17, 2026 DR Congo's Simon Banza in action with Portugal's Bruno Fernandes REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

26 Jun 2026 01:17AM
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HOUSTON, June 25 : The Democratic Republic of Congo have always targeted a place in the World Cup knockout rounds on their return to the finals for the first time in 52 years but must beat Uzbekistan in Atlanta on Saturday to realise that dream.

The Congolese earned a deserved 1-1 draw with Portugal in their Group K opener, before a 1-0 loss to Colombia on Tuesday means they have work to do against an Uzbekistan side who are not out of contention themselves.

Following the defeat to the Colombians, the side are itching to get back on the park and make up for that failure.

"We are in very good shape, we are waiting for the next game. We want to play as soon as possible," striker Simon Banza told Reuters at their Houston training base on Thursday.  

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He says they have respect for the Uzbeks, who are coached by Italian 2006 World Cup winner Fabio Cannavaro. 

"They are a very good team, I know some of the players from there. They never give up. But we are the same, it should be a very good game," Banza said. 

The forward says the goal for the side remains the same, despite a difficult build-up to the tournament that saw them have to change their preparation plans to suit requirements to enter the United States due to the Ebola virus back home.

"We have had a goal since we came to the World Cup and that is to go far in the tournament," Banza said.

Coach Sebastien Desabre adds his side should not be downcast over the Colombia loss and keep confidence high for the Uzbek challenge.

"We need to accept the loss, keep our heads high and get back into the fight quickly," he said. "Uzbekistan will be difficult because they defend well, but we are going to give our all."

Source: Reuters
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