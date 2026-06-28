DR Congo make three changes as they look to go on the attack

ATLANTA, June 27 : The Democratic Republic of Congo changed to a more attacking formation as they look to beat debutants Uzbekistan on Saturday in their last World Cup Group K clash and advance to the Round of 32.
• DR Congo fielded five defenders in their previous two matches against Portugal and Colombia but Steve Kapuadi sits out this time to allow an extra attacker in Brian Cipenga.
• In the midfield Nathanael Mbuku and Noah Sadiki’s more attacking approach means Edo Kayembe and Ngalayel Mukau are benched.
• After losing 5-0 to Portugal in their last match, Uzbekistan made four changes as they look to win their first points.
• In defence Abdulla Abdullaev and Behruzjon Karimov make way for Khojiakbar Alijonov and Jakhongir Urozov while Akmal Mozgovoy is back in the midfield in place of Odiljon Xamrobekov.
• Uzbekistan’s other change sees Dostonbek Khamdamov in for Azizjon Ganiev.
Teams:
DR Congo: Lionel Mpasi, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Axel Tuanzebe, Chancel Mbemba, Arthur Masuaku, Samuel Moutoussamy, Nathanael Mbuku, Noah Sadiki, Brian Cipenga, Cedric Bakambu, Yoane Wissa.
Uzbekistan: Abduvohid Nematov, Abdukodir Khusanov, Rustam Ashurmatov, Sherzod Nasrullaev, Khojiakbar Alijonov, Jakhongir Urozov, Akmal Mozgovoy, Otabek Shukurov, Dostonbek Khamdamov, Abbosbek Fayzullaev, Eldor Shomurodov.
(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Atlanta; Editing by Toby Davis)