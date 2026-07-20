Logo
Logo

Sport

Duckett's big century sets up England series win over India
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Duckett's big century sets up England series win over India

Duckett's big century sets up England series win over India
Cricket - Third One Day International - England v India - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - July 19, 2026 England's Ben Duckett celebrates with Joe Root after reaching his century Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Duckett's big century sets up England series win over India
Cricket - Third One Day International - England v India - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - July 19, 2026 England's Will Jacks, Ben Duckett and Harry Brook celebrate after the match Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Duckett's big century sets up England series win over India
Cricket - Third One Day International - England v India - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - July 19, 2026 India's Ishan Kishan drops an opportunity to catch England's Ben Duckett off the bowling of Axar Patel Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Duckett's big century sets up England series win over India
Cricket - Third One Day International - England v India - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - July 19, 2026 England's Ben Duckett and Joe Root in action Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
Duckett's big century sets up England series win over India
Cricket - Third One Day International - England v India - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - July 19, 2026 England's Ben Duckett in action with India's Ishan Kishan Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs
20 Jul 2026 03:00AM (Updated: 20 Jul 2026 03:22AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON, July 19 : England beat India by 27 runs in a high-scoring contest at Lord's on Sunday to secure their first bilateral one-day international series victory against the world’s number one-ranked side since 2018.

Opener Ben Duckett laid the foundations for a colossal total of 387-3 in 50 overs with a record-breaking 141 from 135 balls as England took the series 2-1.

It was the highest innings in an ODI at Lord’s, eclipsing Viv Richards’s 138 not out in the 1979 World Cup final.

“That's pretty cool to me. Very precious,” said Duckett. “But all that I'm really bothered about today is that we've beaten the best side in the world.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

“We've probably had a fair few critics over the last 12 to 18 months and a lot of that has been rightly so at times but now we can build on this.

“We've shown what we're capable of, we are just trying to be as consistent with it as possible moving forward.

“The bowlers have been pretty good this series. With the bat, we've let ourselves down a little bit so it was really nice to put that performance together today.”

Rohit Sharma gave India hope with a thrilling 138 from 110 balls which served to underline his continuing value to India after the talk over whether he still has a future in the side but, with Sam Curran taking 4-75, the huge target proved beyond the tourists.

Duckett, who hit 18 fours and one six, shared in an opening stand of 192 - England’s highest in an ODI against India - with Jacob Bethell, who made 91. With player of the series Joe Root hitting 74 not out - his sixth successive ODI half-century - and Jos Buttler a blazing unbeaten 41 off just 13 balls, England posted their highest total at Lord’s in an ODI.

India’s attack, missing Jasprit Bumrah with a knee injury, suffered badly. Gurnoor Brar’s figures of 0-97 in his 10 overs were the most expensive for his country against England in an ODI while Prince Yadav, who bowled seven wides, took 1-79.

Rohit, who made his 34th ODI hundred, shared in a 147-run first-wicket stand with Shubman Gill, who made 77, but once the 39-year-old had gone, bowled by the slow left arm spin of Bethell, India fell further and further behind the required run rate.

The loss of three wickets in the space of seven deliveries from Curran effectively ended the pursuit.

Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer both fell to catches in the deep by substitute Rehan Ahmed before Virat Kohli miscued to England captain Harry Brook to depart for 74.

It was Kohli’s first half-century at Lord’s but, even with India reaching 360-7, it was ultimately in a losing cause.

"We gave a bit too many runs in the last three overs - around 60 runs. That's where the game went too far ahead from us,” said Gill, India's captain. 

It has been a disappointing white-ball trip all round for India who also lost both their T20 series to Ireland and England.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement