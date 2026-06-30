Dutch coach Koeman expected to leave in wake of early World Cup elimination

ATLANTA, June 30 : Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman is expected to announce his resignation in the coming days after the Dutch were eliminated from the World Cup by Morocco in the first knockout round in Mexico on Monday.

Koeman refused to make any definite statement on his future in the aftermath of the penalty shootout in Monterrey, but an underwhelming second stint in charge makes it unlikely he will stay amid a barrage of criticism from Dutch media.

Koeman was asked directly after the Morocco match, where the Dutch were heavily criticised for their defensive approach, whether he had handed in his resignation.

“No. This is right after the game, and the disappointment is so present in your mind," he said. "First of all, I'm going to line up my thoughts. I'll start that first thing in the morning (Tuesday). And maybe I'll come to a conclusion by noon.”

Home media accused Koeman of abandoning the ‘Dutch school’ of attacking football by playing five defenders against Morocco. One reporter suggested they had been scared.

This upset Koeman, who defended his strategy but did not convince the critics.

The daily Algemeen Dagblad predicted he would quit after a Dutch performance that "ranged from sluggish, aimless passing and retreating against Japan to an energetic response against Sweden and then back to an ‘80 per cent mentality’ against Tunisia".

"Against Morocco, there was the necessary bite, but a lack of actual football: five defenders, yet no midfield presence. Just one scoring opportunity.”

Four years ago in Qatar, under Louis van Gaal, the Netherlands had made the quarter-finals.

Koeman took over as coach the following year, with mixed results. The Dutch reached the semifinals of the 2024 European Championship, but failed to beat a single country ranked in FIFA's top 25.

The 63-year-old previously coached the Netherlands from February 2018 before leaving abruptly in August 2020 to take over at Barcelona.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Atlanta; Editing by Kevin Liffey)