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Dutch to take extra time before finalising World Cup squad
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Dutch to take extra time before finalising World Cup squad

Dutch to take extra time before finalising World Cup squad

Soccer Football - International Friendly - Netherlands v Norway - Johan Cruijff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands - March 27, 2026 Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw

14 May 2026 05:04AM
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AMSTERDAM, May 13 : Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman has delayed naming his World Cup squad to give players fighting their way back from injury more time to prove their fitness.

The Dutch football association said the squad announcement has been moved back two days to Wednesday, May 27.

Players like leading scorer Memphis Depay, Bournemouth’s Justin Kluivert and Arsenal defender Jurrien Timber are among those doubtful for next month’s tournament in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

"By taking two extra days, we can be more certain that the players we are going to select are in good shape," Koeman said in a statement released by the football association. "Moreover, it gives us the opportunity to personally see, speak to and assess several players who are in contention for the final selection during training days on May 25, 26 and 27.

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“This has no further impact on our original schedule, as preparation with the complete group starts on Saturday, May 30. I would therefore like to utilise the extra time this offers to take all aspects into account in the choices we make regarding the final selection,” he added.

The Dutch fly to the United States on June 4 and in the run-up to their first World Cup match against Japan on June 14 in Dallas. They will play friendly matches against fellow finalists Algeria on June 3 in Rotterdam and Uzbekistan on June 8 in New York.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Source: Reuters
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