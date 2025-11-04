EFL criticizes 'undermining' of League Cup by fixture congestion

LONDON :The League Cup is being undermined by fixture congestion due to expanded European cup competition, the English Football League said on Monday after confirming Crystal Palace's quarter-final with Arsenal on December 23.

FA Cup holders Palace and Premier League leaders Arsenal will now play at the Emirates just before Christmas and in the week after other quarter-finals.

The scheduling means Palace must play four games in nine days, barring further changes, due to fixtures in the Premier League and UEFA Conference League.

Palace host Manchester City on December 14, play Finnish side KuPS at Selhurst Park on the 18th and then travel to Leeds United on the 21st with the trip to North London two days later.

"The League recognises the challenge it (the schedule) presents to Arsenal and Crystal Palace in particular, and the frustration and concern that will undoubtedly be felt by their managers and players," the EFL said in a statement.

"These are concerns which are shared by the League."

The EFL said the expansion of European cup competitions, and number of exclusive match nights across Europe ahead of the 2024/25 season, had been implemented without adequate consultation with domestic leagues.

That meant scheduling clashes with the League Cup were unavoidable.

"To continue making endless concessions only serves to undermine the reputation of the EFL Cup - a competition which delivers vital revenue to EFL Clubs and provides millions of supporters with the opportunity to back their team on the road to Wembley each season," it added.

"It also challenges the traditional scheduling of the English football calendar and strength of our domestic game, which relies upon teams having the necessary time for preparation and ability to field their strongest lineups."

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, speaking to reporters ahead of Tuesday's Champions League game at Slavia Prague, was also unhappy with the change.

"Hopefully then they will move our Premier League match because to play two days later doesn't make any sense, obviously," he said.

"I'm sure they will change the Premier League date as well."

Arsenal are due to play at Everton on December 21.