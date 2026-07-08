Logo
Logo

Sport

Egypt coach blasts refereeing and turns his back on World Cup
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Egypt coach blasts refereeing and turns his back on World Cup

Egypt coach blasts refereeing and turns his back on World Cup
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Argentina v Egypt - Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. - July 7, 2026 Egypt's Mohamed Salah remonstrates with referee Francois Letexier after Argentina's Enzo Fernandez scores their third goal IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Dale Zanine
Egypt coach blasts refereeing and turns his back on World Cup
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Argentina v Egypt - Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. - July 7, 2026 Egypt coach Hossam Hassan is shown a yellow card by referee Francois Letexier REUTERS/Paul Childs
Egypt coach blasts refereeing and turns his back on World Cup
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Argentina v Egypt - Atlanta Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia, U.S. - July 7, 2026 Argentina's Lionel Messi and Geronimo Rulli celebrate after the match as Argentina qualify for the quarter finals of the World Cup as Egypt's Hossam Abdelmaguid and Ramy Rabia look dejected after being eliminated REUTERS/Amanda Perobelli
08 Jul 2026 04:24AM (Updated: 08 Jul 2026 04:40AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ATLANTA, July 7 : Egypt coach Hossam Hassan will not be watching any more of the World Cup, he said on Tuesday, blaming refereeing errors for his country's heartbreaking elimination from the tournament at the hands of Argentina.

Egypt were 2-0 up with 11 minutes left of their last 16 clash against the holders Argentina, agonisingly close to one of the great World Cup upsets, only to concede three goals in the closing stages and go out.

They were picked apart at the end of the game by a Lionel Messi-inspired comeback, but Hassan insisted his team were better.

"I'm going home and won't be watching any more games from the tournament," he told a press conference.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

"What happened to us wasn't fair. We should have had a penalty, a goal was disallowed, and I don't know why it was disallowed."

Egypt netted in the 62nd minute through Mostafa Zico, but a VAR check found there was a foul from the Egyptians in the buildup.

They also claimed a late penalty after a tug on Hamdy Fathy, and their anger was exacerbated by Argentina going down the other end and scoring a 92nd-minute winner.

"Even if the goals came from mistakes, the biggest mistake is not getting what you're entitled to from those responsible for making the decisions," said Hassan, whose press conference was a long litany of complaints.

"I'm the type of person who hates losing. And when it's a defeat that feels unjust like today's, I can only tell the fans not to be upset. We wanted so much to give them more joy," he added.

"But what made me happy was that my players followed the game plan on many occasions and worked very well."

Egypt had been surprisingly attacking early on in the game, a departure from Hassan's usual tactic of playing with a tight defence and looking for counter-attack opportunities.

It helped them take an early lead, but it was the heroics of goalkeeper Mostafa Shoubir that ensured they remained in front by halftime.

"I'm very, very satisfied with the effort they put in. Most of our players come from the Egyptian domestic league, while many players in other national teams are based in Europe and live in that professional environment," Hassan added.

"Yet with predominantly local players - besides Mohamed Salah and Omar Marmoush - we were able to compete with anyone."

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Atlanta; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement