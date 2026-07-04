Logo
Logo

Sport

Egypt say police officer pushed player, team director at World Cup
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Egypt say police officer pushed player, team director at World Cup

Egypt say police officer pushed player, team director at World Cup
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Australia v Egypt - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - July 3, 2026 Egypt's Team Director Ibrahim Hassan arrives at the stadium ahead of the match REUTERS/Issei Kato
Egypt say police officer pushed player, team director at World Cup
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Australia v Egypt - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - July 3, 2026 Egypt's Trezeguet during the warm up before the match IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Maria Lysaker
04 Jul 2026 03:51AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

CAIRO, July 3 : The Egypt national team said a Dallas police officer pushed their director Ibrahim Hassan and player Trezeguet on Friday, as the two were attempting to take a photo with a World Cup fan.

Local media said the incident happened at the team hotel.

The Egyptian team were playing Australia in the round of 32 on Friday in Dallas at the tournament co-hosted by Canada, Mexico and the United States.

"A man and his son went to take a photo with Ibrahim Hassan and Trezeguet, and the national team's director approved the request," Egypt's national team media officer Mohamed Morad told Reuters.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

"However, a security officer intervened and pushed the fan, as well as Trezeguet and Ibrahim Hassan, even though the player and the team director were in their designated area. Ibrahim then asked the security officer to deal with the fan in a normal manner."

The Dallas Police Department said it was aware of a video circulating on social media showing a heated interaction involving one of its officers.

"The Dallas Police Department responded to an area hotel at the request of hotel security regarding an individual without event credentials attempting to gain access," said a statement posted to social media.

"It was later learned that the individuals weren’t displaying credentials properly which is a requirement.

"The situation was resolved on scene, and DPD met with representatives of the team to address their concerns. The matter has since been resolved."

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement