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Egypt sweat on Salah fitness after hamstring strain
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Egypt sweat on Salah fitness after hamstring strain

Egypt sweat on Salah fitness after hamstring strain

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Group G - Egypt v Iran - Seattle Stadium, Seattle, Washington, U.S. - June 26, 2026 Egypt's Mohamed Salah after the match IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Steven Bisig

28 Jun 2026 06:48AM
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June 27 : Egypt captain Mohamed Salah is suffering from a hamstring issue but the Egyptian Football Association (EFA) gave no indication on Saturday whether he would be fit for his country's World Cup last-32 clash with Australia on Friday.

Salah was substituted during Egypt's 1-1 draw with Iran on Friday after complaining of pain, and scans later confirmed a hamstring strain, team doctor Mohamed Abou El Ela said in a statement released by the EFA.

The 34-year-old has begun a treatment programme, the statement added. Salah scored one goal and provided two assists in Egypt's three group-stage matches as they reached the knockout stage for the first time.

Regular left back Ahmed Fatouh has suffered a hamstring tear and is unlikely to recover in time to face Australia, according to the EFA.

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Centre back Mohamed Abdelmonem, who arrived at the World Cup after a season disrupted by injuries at Ligue 1 side Nice, sustained a severe ankle bruise before being substituted after 14 minutes against Iran. The EFA said he is preparing to face Australia.

Egypt finished second in Group G on five points and will face Australia in Dallas for a place in the round of 16.

Source: Reuters
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