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Egyptian history makers breaking new ground for Africa's most successful nation
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Egyptian history makers breaking new ground for Africa's most successful nation

Egyptian history makers breaking new ground for Africa's most successful nation
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Australia v Egypt - Dallas Stadium, Arlington, Texas, U.S. - July 3, 2026 Egypt's Hossam Abdelmaguid scores the deciding penalty against Australia's Mathew Ryan during the penalty shootout to win the match as Egypt qualify for the round of 16 stage of the World Cup REUTERS/Issei Kato
Egyptian history makers breaking new ground for Africa's most successful nation
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - Australia v Egypt - Fans gather in Cairo - Cairo, Egypt - July 3, 2026 Egypt fans celebrate in the streets of Cairo after the match as Egypt defeat Australia REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany
04 Jul 2026 06:31AM
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ARLINGTON, Texas, July 3 : For all their dominance of African football, Egypt’s World Cup history has been underwhelming, so Friday’s success over Australia and progress to the last 16 will count among their finest hours.

Egypt had the better of the chances but were unable to beat Australia after two hours of football with the scores level at 1-1 before triumphing 4-2 in a penalty shootout.

It was their first success in a World Cup knockout game, which compares starkly with their record seven African Cup of Nations titles and distinguished role as pioneers of African soccer.

Egypt first went to the World Cup in 1934 - the next African country was Morocco in 1970 - but have qualified only three times since, and it was not until beating New Zealand 3-1 in Vancouver a fortnight ago that they achieved a win at the finals.

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Now they are through to the last 16, in what Mohamed Salah termed a pivotal moment for the country. “I’m happy we wrote history today,” he said.

The crushing fear of defeat weighed heavily on both teams on Friday, leading to a cautious approach from both Australia and Egypt, although there were many goalscoring chances.

HEAVY RELIANCE ON DEFENCE

Egypt again set up with heavy reliance on defence, a primary objective that is at odds with coach Hossam Hassan’s playing career, where he set goalscoring records still in place today.

Salah and Omar Marmoush are competent outlets for quick counter-attacks, but often at this World Cup, and particularly against Australia, there were times when Egypt left unnecessary numbers at the back when they might have pushed players forward to join the attack.

Ironically, trying to minimise as much risk as they could, full back Mohamed Hany scored a second own goal at this tournament, showing a vulnerability at set pieces.

Salah had a hamstring concern coming into the game, and although he finished the 120 minutes, there were times when he held back on his sprints, seemingly not wanting to risk being injured.

But if Egypt are to continue looking to write history for themselves, he will need to be fully fit for action.

With a place among the last 16 at a World Cup secured for the first time, what happens now will not detract from the fact this is going to be an Egyptian team feted for reaching new heights.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Atlanta; Editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters
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