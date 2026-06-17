Egypt's Ashour steals spotlight with stunning strike against Belgium

June 16 : Egypt were expected to rely on moments of individual brilliance from Mohamed Salah or Omar Marmoush in their opening World Cup match against Belgium but it was Emam Ashour who seized the spotlight.

Ashour, 28, struck Egypt’s goal in a 1-1 Group H draw with Belgium on Monday, firing a powerful effort from the edge of the area into the bottom corner of Thibaut Courtois’s net.

It was the Al Ahly player’s first international goal for Egypt and he was named man of the match.

"His first touch helped him make the decision," former Egypt star Mohamed Aboutrika told beIN Sports. "Some goalkeepers expect the shot to go to the far corner but that first touch made it difficult for Courtois."

Ashour added fluency to Egypt’s midfield with his polished touch and control of the tempo, despite operating on the left of a 4-4-2 — a departure from his usual role as a central midfielder or playmaker.

His versatility convinced coach Hossam Hassan to deploy him there as he supported attacks, combined with Salah and Marmoush and disrupted Belgian moves, winning possession six times, according to Opta.

“His tactical flexibility is enormous, and he can play in more than one position. It’s a gift,” his former Al Ahly coach Emad El Nahhas told Reuters.

A JOURNEY OF TRANSFORMATION

In 2022, Ashour started at right back for Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations final, where he was assigned to contain Sadio Mane. Despite limited experience in the role, he largely kept the Senegal forward quiet, though Egypt were beaten on penalties after a goalless draw.

Ashour’s career evolved markedly as he transitioned from a defensive midfielder to a playmaker before moving to Al Ahly after four years and two league titles with their arch-rivals Zamalek, a move that followed a brief spell at Denmark’s Midtjylland in 2023.

Despite the pressure of joining a rival club, Ashour adapted to a more advanced role, helping Al Ahly to win the 2024 African Champions League and finishing as the league’s top scorer in the 2024-25 season.

"He has the ability to perform in any position, whether in midfield, as a playmaker, a supporting defensive midfielder or even at right back," El Nahhas said.

His creativity in midfield helped him to cement a regular place under former coach Rui Vitoria at a time when Egypt lacked traditional playmakers. He played a key role at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations but missed the last-16 defeat by DR Congo after suffering concussion in training.

With Hassan in charge, Ashour has been deployed in multiple roles, including as a wing-back in the 2025 AFCON and a playmaker, before producing a standout display against Belgium in Seattle.

"We were determined to secure the win by adding another goal... we feel disappointed (with the draw) and we wanted to win," Ashour said.