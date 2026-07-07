Egypt's Hassan enjoying positive spotlight after journeyman coaching career

ATLANTA, July 6 : Hossam Hassan’s coaching career has not come close to emulating his record-breaking playing days, but the fiery Egyptian could well change that on Tuesday if his team upset Argentina at the World Cup.

Hassan was a prolific striker for Egypt, still holding the record for the most goals and at one stage being the world’s most capped international. He played at the 1990 World Cup, won the last of his three Africa Cup of Nations aged 39 and earned multiple medals in continental and Egyptian club football.

He has had a controversial coaching career, however, with a high turnover of jobs and a prickly relationship with supporters and the press.

Famously quick to lose his temper, there have been many altercations, most recently at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco when the crowd were getting on his back and he responded with dismissive gestures.

But guiding Egypt to their first World Cup win in their fourth tournament appearance since their first in 1934, when they beat New Zealand 3-1 in Vancouver, and securing a last-32 win over Australia in Dallas has placed him now on a positive pedestal.

Hassan would have been forgiven a satisfied smirk when Egyptian journalists greeted his entry into the post-match press conference with a hearty round of applause and preceded their questions with congratulations and fawning praise.

Hassan, however, politely thanked them and responded in depth to each enquiry, detailing his battle plans and unwavering belief that his team would triumph.

FIERY OUTBURST

It contrasted with a fiery outburst after Senegal beat Egypt in the Cup of Nations semi-finals in January.

"Egypt is great. It is the mother of Arabs and Africa, with our history, number of championships and strength. Some are jealous of our winning seven Cup of Nations and wanted us not to qualify for the final match," he asserted then, before being roundly told off on Egyptian television by pundits, who rejected any conspiracy theory.

Many felt Hassan, whose identical twin brother Ibrahim sits alongside him on the bench, was an odd choice for the Egypt job two years ago, given a journeyman coaching career without any highlights, plus numerous fiery incidents.

He had faced jail time for assaulting a photographer, who eventually dropped the case, and three years ago was fined for breaking a pitch-side VAR monitor.

But while Hassan has proven surprisingly defensive in his tactics with the national team, there can be no arguing he has achieved results. Egypt were semi-finalists at the last Cup of Nations in Morocco and went through their World Cup qualifying campaign unbeaten.

“My genes do not accept defeat,” he declared on the eve of the World Cup.

At the tournament in Canada, Mexico, and the U.S., Egypt held Belgium to a draw, finished runners-up in their group and after edging Australia, now have a chance for their greatest win, against holders Argentina.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Atlanta; Editing by Ed Osmond)