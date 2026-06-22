Egypt's Zico takes his World Cup chance after putting holiday on hold

VANCOUVER, June 21 : Mostafa "Zico" Mohamed was preparing for a summer vacation on Egypt's north coast when an unexpected call-up to the national team changed his plans.

"I was far away from the national team and honestly wasn't expecting it," the Pyramids FC forward told reporters after scoring one goal and setting up another in Egypt's 3-1 World Cup win over New Zealand on Sunday.

"Coach Hossam Hassan brought me from the north coast. I was about to go on vacation and suddenly I found myself at the World Cup."

A fringe player before the tournament, Zico is quickly emerging as one of Egypt's standout performers.

Named after Brazilian great Zico, he is part of a long tradition in Egyptian football of players adopting the names of international stars.

The versatile attacker, who can operate on either wing or as a centre forward, has repaid the coach's faith with a string of influential displays.

He scored in pre-World Cup friendlies against Russia and Brazil before opening his World Cup account against New Zealand in Vancouver, where he also set up Mohamed Salah's goal with a clever back-heel pass inside the penalty area.

Egypt's victory over New Zealand was the country's first at a World Cup and put them in a commanding position in Group G heading into their final match against Iran as they chase a place in the knockout phase for the first time.

"From the first minute until now, Hossam Hassan has given us confidence," said Zico. "Thank God I haven't let him down for a single second."

Despite Egypt's strong start, the players were not getting carried away, he added.

"We still haven't achieved anything yet. Hopefully we can go even further," he said.

"We are the strongest team in Africa. Why shouldn't we go as far as possible in this tournament?"