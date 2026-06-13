Endo retirement forces midfield rethink for Japan ahead of Dutch meeting

DALLAS, June 12 : Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu must decide who will replace retired captain Wataru Endo at the heart of his midfield as they prepare to kick off their World Cup campaign against the Netherlands in Dallas on Sunday.

Endo had been expected to feature in the Group F clash but a foot injury that has plagued him this year forced his withdrawal from the squad on Thursday and prompted the 33-year-old midfielder to announce his international retirement.

He had formed a midfield partnership with Ao Tanaka in Japan's most recent friendly against Iceland but Moriyasu's confidence in his options was reflected in his decision to replace Endo with forward Shuto Machino.

Tanaka could be paired with Germany-based Kaishu Sano or Daichi Kamada.

"I was surprised to hear about Endo's departure," said Japan playmaker Takefusa Kubo. "We'll just have to make do with the remaining players.

"I heard that Endo talked to (defender) Ko Itakura and I think he's conveyed a lot of information, so I'm sure Itakura will share that with the team."

Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman has concerns of his own with goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen recovering from a knock sustained in a 2-1 friendly win over Uzbekistan while forward Memphis Depay has played little over the last three months.

"We know that Memphis had a few injuries and he didn't play the last few weeks but he is back and every day he is closer to his 100 per cent fitness," Koeman said.

"He's our top scorer in the national team and we need him if we'd like to go in a good way in this tournament. We need all the players but, of course we need Memphis Depay as well."

The game at Dallas Stadium will be the first between the nations since a 2-2 draw in a friendly in 2013 and the Dutch registered a 1-0 win over the Japanese at their only previous World Cup meeting in South Africa in 2010.

"They have shown that they're really strong as a team," Koeman said of the Japanese.

"We believe in ourselves, we respect Japan but we are Holland and they will respect us. We are looking forward. I think it will be an interesting match, and a difficult one."