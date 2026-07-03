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England to face Australia in women's T20 World Cup final
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England to face Australia in women's T20 World Cup final

England to face Australia in women's T20 World Cup final
Cricket - ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 - Semi Final - England v South Africa - The Oval, London, Britain - July 2, 2026 England's Freya Kemp celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Annerie Dercksen caught out by England's Heather Knight Action Images via Reuters/Cat Goryn
England to face Australia in women's T20 World Cup final
Cricket - ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 - Semi Final - England v South Africa - The Oval, London, Britain - July 2, 2026 England's Charlie Dean Action Images via Reuters/Cat Goryn
England to face Australia in women's T20 World Cup final
Cricket - ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 - Semi Final - England v South Africa - The Oval, London, Britain - July 2, 2026 South Africa players celebrate the wicket of England's Amy Jones Action Images via Reuters/Cat Goryn
England to face Australia in women's T20 World Cup final
Cricket - ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 - Semi Final - England v South Africa - The Oval, London, Britain - July 2, 2026 England's Heather Knight and Nat Sciver-Brunt in action as they run between the wickets Action Images via Reuters/Cat Goryn
England to face Australia in women's T20 World Cup final
Cricket - ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 - Semi Final - England v South Africa - The Oval, London, Britain - July 2, 2026 South Africa's Ayabonga Khaka walks after losing her wicket as England players celebrate Action Images via Reuters/Cat Goryn
03 Jul 2026 07:35AM
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LONDON, July 2 : Hosts England beat South Africa by 40 runs at the Oval on Thursday to set up a women's T20 World Cup final with Australia.

Captain Nat Sciver-Brunt top scored with 75 from 47 after recovering from a calf strain that had threatened her participation in the tournament.

Heather Knight, with 58 from 47, and Sciver-Brunt shared a partnership of 133 from 90 balls.

England were 169-5, fighting back from 23-3 after losing the toss and batting first, with South Africa restricted to 129-8 in reply.

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South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt was caught for 17 by Sophie Ecclestone off Linsey Smith after a 43-run opening stand, with Tazmin Brits hitting 51 off 45. 

England, in the final for the first time in eight years, face their six-time T20 world champion rivals at Lord's on Sunday.

Source: Reuters
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