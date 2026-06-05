England fight back after middle-order collapse to take 193-run lead over New Zealand

LONDON, June 5 : Jamie Smith and Gus Atkinson stabilised England's innings after they lost four wickets in 11 balls, guiding the hosts to 166-6 at tea, leading by 193 runs after New Zealand were bowled out for 113 on day two of the first test at Lord's on Friday.

• Debutant Emilio Gay's steady knock of 57 ended when he edged Nathan Smith's seaming ball to the keeper.

• Harry Brook fell to Will O'Rourke for a duck six balls later, and Smith (3-49) dismissed Joe Root and Ben Stokes, also for ducks, in the next four deliveries.

• With England on 127-6, Smith took charge, scoring an unbeaten 31 off 34 balls including six boundaries.

• New Zealand had resumed on 61-6 after Ollie Robinson marked his return to England’s test side with a four-wicket haul on day one.

• Josh Tongue (3-40) bowled Glenn Phillips (34) and Smith (15) successive overs.

• Matt Henry came out to bat despite suffering back spasms on day one and was bowled for a duck by Robinson, who finished with a five-wicket haul (5-39) to earn a place on the Lord's honours board.

• Kyle Jamieson, who also took five wickets in the first innings, was unbeaten on 38 off 29 in an entertaining knock that featured three sixes.