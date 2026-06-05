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England build on first-innings lead after New Zealand crumble for 113
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England build on first-innings lead after New Zealand crumble for 113

England fight back after middle-order collapse to take 193-run lead over New Zealand

Cricket - England v New Zealand - First Test - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 5, 2026 England's Ollie Robinson celebrates a five-wicket haul after taking the wicket of New Zealand's Matt Henry Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

05 Jun 2026 07:08PM (Updated: 05 Jun 2026 08:37PM)
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LONDON, June 5 : Jamie Smith and Gus Atkinson stabilised England's innings after they lost four wickets in 11 balls, guiding the hosts to 166-6 at tea, leading by 193 runs after New Zealand were bowled out for 113 on day two of the first test at Lord's on Friday.

• Debutant Emilio Gay's steady knock of 57 ended when he edged Nathan Smith's seaming ball to the keeper.

• Harry Brook fell to Will O'Rourke for a duck six balls later, and Smith (3-49) dismissed Joe Root and Ben Stokes, also for ducks, in the next four deliveries.

• With England on 127-6, Smith took charge, scoring an unbeaten 31 off 34 balls including six boundaries.

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• New Zealand had resumed on 61-6 after Ollie Robinson marked his return to England’s test side with a four-wicket haul on day one.

• Josh Tongue (3-40) bowled Glenn Phillips (34) and Smith (15) successive overs.

• Matt Henry came out to bat despite suffering back spasms on day one and was bowled for a duck by Robinson, who finished with a five-wicket haul (5-39) to earn a place on the Lord's honours board.

• Kyle Jamieson, who also took five wickets in the first innings, was unbeaten on 38 off 29 in an entertaining knock that featured three sixes.

Source: Reuters
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