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England name five uncapped players in squad for Nations Championship
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England name five uncapped players in squad for Nations Championship

England name five uncapped players in squad for Nations Championship

Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Wales v England - Millennium Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - March 15, 2025 England's Jamie George celebrates after the match Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs/File Photo

22 Jun 2026 11:42PM
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June 22 : England coach Steve Borthwick has named a 36-player squad for the first three matches of their inaugural Nations Championship campaign in July that includes a trip to Johannesburg to face world champions South Africa.

• The squad contains five uncapped players, including South African-born centre Benhard Janse van Rensburg, who becomes eligible for England on July 8, after the fixture against the Springboks.

• The other uncapped players are winger Noah Caluori, back row Greg Fisilau, and props George Kloska and Vilikesa Sela.

• The squad will be captained by hooker Jamie George.

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• After South Africa, England have an "away" fixture against Fiji at Everton's Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool on July 11 before travelling to Argentina to face Los Pumas in Santiago del Estero a week later.

• Forwards: Ollie Chessum, Arthur Clark, Alex Coles, Luke Cowan-Dickie, Tom Curry, Theo Dan, Ben Earl, Charlie Ewels, Greg Fisilau, Ellis Genge, Jamie George, Joe Heyes, Ted Hill, George Kloska, George Martin, Beno Obano, Asher Opoku-Fordjour, Guy Pepper, Henry Pollock, Vilikesa Sela

• Backs: Seb Atkinson, Noah Caluori, Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, George Ford, Tommy Freeman, George Furbank, Benhard Janse van Rensburg, Alex Mitchell, Cadan Murley, Max Ojomoh, Henry Slade, Fin Smith, Marcus Smith, Ben Spencer, Freddie Steward, Jack van Poortvliet.

• "We've selected a squad with a good blend of experience and emerging talent," Borthwick said.

Source: Reuters
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