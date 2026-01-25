England's Brook slams 'worst' Colombo pitch despite victory

COLOMBO, Jan 25 : England captain Harry Brook said the pitch used for Saturday's second one-day international against Sri Lanka was probably the worst he had ever played on despite their series-levelling victory in Colombo.

England used six spinners, who bowled a combined 40.3 overs - the most by the side in an ODI - on a slow, turning track at Khettarama, where Joe Root's composed 75 secured their five-wicket victory.

"The pitch is probably the worst pitch I've ever played on," Brook said after England's first win in 12 ODIs away from home.

"You had to go out there and adapt as quick as possible, and just try to get off strike and get the other batter on strike."

Brook contributed 42 off 75 balls at a strike rate of 56, which is considerably lower than his overall strike rate of 99.83 in this format.

Brook also doffed his hat to Root for the way he dominated spin to register his second successive fifty of the series.

"He is an awesome player and his ability to get off strike and put the bad ball away when they slightly miss is awesome," Brook said.

"Joe is a phenomenal player to have in our side."

The third and final ODI is scheduled at the same venue on Tuesday.