England's James a doubt against Panama after solo training on Friday

KANSAS CITY, Missouri, June 26 : England defender Reece James missed training on Friday ahead of his ​side's World Cup game against Panama, with ‌the Football Association saying he was following his own programme as he continues to manage a hamstring injury.

The 26-year-old right-back picked up a hamstring injury during Tuesday's goalless draw with Ghana, leaving his availability for their final group game at New York New Jersey Stadium on Saturday unclear.

James has been a key figure under manager Thomas Tuchel and has started both of England's World Cup matches so far.

England top Group L on goal difference over Ghana and lead Croatia, whom they beat 4-2 in their opening game, by a point. Panama are last in the group on zero points.