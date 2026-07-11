England's Kane confirms golf outing with Trump, praises president's game

MIAMI, July 10 : England captain Harry Kane has confirmed he once played golf with U.S. President Donald Trump, describing the experience as "surreal" and praising the president's game.

Trump told reporters earlier this week that he had played golf with Kane, calling the England striker a great player and a good golfer.

Speaking on Friday on the eve of their World Cup quarter-final match against Norway, Kane confirmed the round took place in Palm Beach, Florida, about 18 months ago.

"I played all right, to be honest," Kane told reporters in Miami. "He invited me to play when I was down in Palm Beach. So yeah, when the president invites you somewhere ...

"It was a pretty surreal experience just to meet him and obviously play golf with him. His golf is pretty good, to be honest," Kane added. "I hope I can play as well as him when I'm his age. So yeah, unique experience and I was just grateful he invited me down to play."

Trump had complimented the Bayern Munich forward on his Truth Social platform following England's 3-2 last-16 victory over Mexico, writing: "Harry Kane of England is a GREAT player!!!"

The following day, Trump revealed the pair had played golf together.

"I think Kane is a great player," Trump said. "I played golf with him and I like him a lot. He's a good golfer. He's really great."