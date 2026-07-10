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England's Quansah banned for two matches after red card against Mexico
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England's Quansah banned for two matches after red card against Mexico

England's Quansah banned for two matches after red card against Mexico

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 16 - Mexico v England - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico - July 5, 2026 England's Jarell Quansah looks dejected after being sent off after a VAR review REUTERS/Paul Childs/File Photo

10 Jul 2026 12:41AM (Updated: 10 Jul 2026 01:16AM)
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KANSAS CITY, Missouri, July 9 : England defender Jarell Quansah has been suspended for two matches following his red card in the team's World Cup last-16 victory over Mexico, leaving manager Thomas Tuchel short of back-line options for the latter stages of the tournament.

Quansah was sent off after a video review determined that he made a sliding studs-up tackle.

The English FA said it was not able to appeal against the suspension, without giving further details.

The two-match ban means Quansah will miss England's quarter-final against Norway on Saturday in Miami and a potential semi-final should they advance.

The defender would only be available again for selection if England reach the World Cup final.

The suspension is a setback for Tuchel as England attempt to continue their run in the tournament, with the team's defensive problems compounded by injuries.

Source: Reuters
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