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England's Robinson in doubt for second test due to knee injury
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England's Robinson in doubt for second test due to knee injury

England's Robinson in doubt for second test due to knee injury
Cricket - England v New Zealand - First Test - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 5, 2026 England's Ollie Robinson in action Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
England's Robinson in doubt for second test due to knee injury
Cricket - England v New Zealand - First Test - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 5, 2026 England's Ollie Robinson in action Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers
13 Jun 2026 11:08PM
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June 13 : Ollie Robinson, whose player-of-the-match performance guided England to victory in the first test against New Zealand, is a doubt for the second match due to a knee injury, the England and Wales Cricket Board said on Saturday.

The national body called up uncapped seamer Henry Crocombe as the 32-year-old's cover, in case he is unable to play the second test, which begins at The Oval on Wednesday.

"Robinson experienced knee soreness after a training session on Friday and is set to undergo a precautionary scan on Saturday," the ECB said in a statement.

Robinson, playing his first test in over two years, took seven wickets including five in the first innings as England won by 115 runs on a difficult wicket at Lord's.

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England will also be without regular captain Ben Stokes and bowler Gus Atkinson, who have been left out of the second of the three-test series following an investigation into an incident in a London nightclub.

Jofra Archer and Jordan Cox have replaced the two in the squad.

England squad: Joe Root (captain), Rehan Ahmed, Jofra Archer, Sonny Baker, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Henry Crocombe, Ben Duckett, Matthew Fisher, Emilio Gay, James Rew, Ollie Robinson, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue.

Source: Reuters
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