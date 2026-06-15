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England's Robinson ruled out of second test against New Zealand
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England's Robinson ruled out of second test against New Zealand

England's Robinson ruled out of second test against New Zealand

Cricket - England v New Zealand - First Test - Lord's Cricket Ground, London, Britain - June 7, 2026 England's Ollie Robinson in action Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Boyers

15 Jun 2026 11:20AM (Updated: 15 Jun 2026 02:41PM)
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June 15 : Seamer Ollie Robinson, whose player-of-the-match performance guided England to victory in the first test against New Zealand, will miss the second match due to a sore right knee, England's cricket board (ECB) said on Monday.

Playing his first test in over two years, Robinson took seven wickets including five in the first innings as England won by 115 runs on a difficult wicket at Lord's.

The 32-year-old experienced knee soreness after a training session on Friday and underwent a scan the following day, with the ECB calling up uncapped Henry Crocombe as cover.

"Robinson will remain with the squad and undergo rehab work on his knee ahead of the third test," the ECB added.

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The second match of the three-test series begins at The Oval on Wednesday. England are already without regular captain Ben Stokes and bowler Gus Atkinson.

The pair were left out of the second test following an investigation into an incident in a London nightclub.

The third test starts on June 25 at Trent Bridge.

Source: Reuters
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