'Enough said': Midfield engine Bellingham stamps his authority as England advance

MIAMI, July 11 : There are players who decide games and those who change not just a match but the mood around it, elevating it to something else altogether. England's Jude Bellingham showed he belongs to the latter camp with an authoritative performance against Norway.

After England beat Norway 2-1 in extra time in their World Cup quarter-final on Saturday, there was no question who the hero was again as delirious fans serenaded him with "Hey Jude", drowning out the Beatles song playing over the loudspeakers.

For years, England's relationship with the World Cup was built on managing anxiety but Bellingham - even at the young age of 23 - remains unfazed by pressure and sees it as nothing more than another opponent to grab by the scruff of the neck.

Pressure is a privilege at the Santiago Bernabeu where Bellingham the all-action midfielder was forged by Real Madrid, but in the stifling heat of Miami Stadium, his relentless energy was infectious as England came from a goal down to advance.

'WE FOUND A WAY'

"When things weren't working, we found a way to win the game again. Whether it's in 90 (minutes), 120, we'll get everything we've got," Bellingham said. "You saw that there, whoever was ready to come on, came on and smashed it. So proud of this team once again and a World Cup semi-final."

The match looked destined to become a frantic affair when Norway's Andreas Schjelderup scored with a first-half strike that only he could confirm whether it was a shot or a cross.

England had been toothless in the first half, captain Harry Kane effectively blunted and starved of service.

But even the best-laid plans can be disrupted and when England needed inspiration, Bellingham stepped up to equalise in first-half stoppage time.

The midfielder found space and timed his run to perfection, demanding the ball from Anthony Gordon, gliding into the box and firing home from a tight angle with sublime ease for his fifth goal of the tournament.

Bellingham has developed an extraordinary instinct for exactly these moments, accelerating into the box when everyone else hesitates.

JOB NOT FINISHED

There was no pause for his trademark celebration, with Bellingham immediately jogging back to the England half for the restart after acknowledging Gordon for the assist - all business, the job not finished.

Kane may be wearing the captain's armband and looking to win his second World Cup Golden Boot, but it was Bellingham who first inched closer to England's top scorer at the tournament and then went level with him on six goals.

With the players visibly tiring in the heat, Bellingham found another reserve of energy and stepped up once again when he was the first to pounce on a rebound after Morgan Rogers' shot was saved, beating his marker with ease to make it 2-1.

His winning goal also moved him level with Gary Lineker for most non-penalty goals scored for England at a single major tournament - a remarkable achievement for a midfielder.

This time, there was no stopping his celebration as he stretched his arms out, soaking in the roar from the fans.

COMMANDING HIS TEAMMATES

Even as Kane began to tire, Bellingham was the furthest forward pressing the defence, looking over his shoulder and commanding his teammates to close down the Norwegians.

England have had gifted players before - be it creators, scorers or icons - but Bellingham embodied the full package over 111 minutes before he came off, seizing the moment in a crucial knockout game that sets the greats apart.

It was clear, though, that he was running on fumes after his heroics in the altitude of Mexico City and when England boss Thomas Tuchel substituted him, Bellingham walked off to a deserved standing ovation.

"Enough said," Tuchel remarked when asked about Bellingham's performance. "He does it every single match. World-class."