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Evert to miss Wimbledon after cancer recurrence
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Evert to miss Wimbledon after cancer recurrence

Evert to miss Wimbledon after cancer recurrence

Tennis legend Chris Evert speaks during an interview with Reuters in New York City, U.S., June 10, 2026. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

26 Jun 2026 02:06AM
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June 25 : Tennis great Chris Evert will be absent from this year's Wimbledon championships as she is undergoing treatment following a recurrence of ovarian cancer.

“I have already undergone surgery as the first step in my treatment and recovery, and will begin chemotherapy in the coming weeks," three-times Wimbledon champion Evert, who now commentates on the sport, said on Thursday in a statement on X.

“Because of this, I will not be attending Wimbledon this year, and I will step back from my professional commitments over the next few months to focus on my health.

“Ovarian cancer is relentless, but I will stay optimistic and determined in continuing to fight this battle."

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The 71-year-old, an 18-times Grand Slam singles champion, was first diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2021. She suffered a recurrence in 2023 before saying she was cancer-free again in 2024.

Her long-running rivalry and close friendship with Martina Navratilova — including their shared battles with cancer — will be featured in the Netflix documentary, "Chris and Martina: The Final Set", due for release on June 26.

This year’s Wimbledon runs from June 29 to July 12.

Source: Reuters
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