Everton challenges ruling to compensate Burnley over PSR breaches

June 10 : Everton on Wednesday said they would appeal a ruling by the Premier League’s Independent Disciplinary Commission ordering the club to compensate Burnley for the impact of breaching financial rules in 2022, calling it a “flawed” decision.

British media reported the Merseyside club has been told to pay nearly £40 million in compensation to Burnley.

In a statement, Everton rejected the findings that linked their breach of Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR) to Burnley’s relegation from the top flight in 2021–22.

"The Club does not recognise the findings of the panel in determining Burnley’s relegation from the Premier League in May 2022 was caused by a sporting advantage gained by Everton due to a breach of Profit & Sustainability Rules, for which a substantive sporting sanction has already been received," Everton said.

Everton added that the decision could have broader ramifications for English football.

"This ruling sets a dangerous and unworkable precedent for English football, given it is constructed on a principle that a club can be in breach of financial rules at any point in a financial year.

"Everton believes the panel's ruling misrepresents the clear evidence presented by its legal representatives and that an appeal will be successful."

The dispute centres on whether Everton’s breach — for which they were later sanctioned — affected the outcome of the 2021–22 relegation battle.

Everton were initially handed a 10-point deduction in November 2023 for breaching Premier League financial rules, which was reduced to six points on appeal and applied to the 2023–24 season standings.

The argument in the Burnley case is that, had the points deduction been imposed during the 2021–22 campaign instead, it could have altered the relegation outcome.

Everton finished 16th that season with 39 points, ahead of Leeds United in 17th on 38 points, while Burnley were relegated in 18th place with 35 points.